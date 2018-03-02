Soaring cost projections of UNLV med school spark ire of regents

Regent Trevor Hayes said it’s “very troubling” that the board and state legislators were told three years ago that the academic building would cost about $100 million, and that the new estimate has risen to more than $230 million.

It was listed on the agenda as an “information-only” project update.

And while no action was taken on UNLV’s planned medical education building, the latter half of the state Board of Regents’ meeting on Thursday turned tense.

Regents asked numerous questions and raised several concerns about the project, namely related to the ballooning proposed cost.

Regent Trevor Hayes said it’s “very troubling” that the board and state legislators were told three years ago that the academic building would cost about $100 million, and that the new estimate has risen to more than $230 million.

“It’s very troubling that we feel like we were told this $100 million was pretty solid,” Hayes said. “To go from that to $232 million is mind boggling. This is just not acceptable.”

Regent Allison Stephens said it seems like it’s a “bait and switch,” because she’s been told $100 million would give the university only the bare minimum, and wouldn’t include spaces like a library or administrative offices.

The medical school is currently teaching its first class of 60 students in remodeled classroom space on the university’s Shadow Lane campus. Founding Dean Barbara Atkinson said the goal is to enroll 180 students per class once the school is accredited and facilities are fully constructed.

To date, the school has raised $64 million toward the project, with $25 million of that amount coming from the Nevada Legislature. On the low end the building could cost $135 million, according to the university.

President Len Jessup said Thursday that he’s confident in the university’s pipeline of donors, but said it’s wise to have a range until the university knows where the fundraising falls.

“It seems as though this needs to be buttoned up,” said Regent Cedric Crear. “We can’t operate off of $100 million ranges — we don’t have that luxury.”

Jessup said this building is much more complicated than the university’s new Hospitality Hall, which is comprised mainly of classroom space. He said, however, that UNLV will scan the country for recent medical school building projects and share the data with the board.

Meanwhile, Hayes said UNLV ignored board policy last June when the Legislature, near the close of the 2017 legislative session, approved the $25 million in matching funds for the building.

Hayes said funding for the building was not presented to the board as priority, and that Jessup should have consulted then-Acting Chancellor John White and Vice Chancellor Constance Brooks.

Jessup said he believes he gave a “heads up” but Brooks said she wasn’t informed about it.

“It was the result of a conversation between the private donor and the governor,” Jessup said. “It was a pleasant surprise. … We weren’t about to look the gift horse in the mouth at the eleventh hour.”

