Space, security drive new no-backpack rules at some CCSD schools

A different kind of fashion accessory is dominating the halls this year at Canarelli Middle School. Swarms of students on their way to and from classes aren’t wearing backpacks, but many sport low-hanging drawstring sling bags.

That’s because the school has banned backpacks this year in the interest of safety. And it isn’t the only Clark County school to do so.

“During recent misfortunate tragedies, we’ve come up with a perspective to protect our students more,” said Rhamil Taguba, an eighth-grader at the Las Vegas school who helped administer a student survey on the no-backpack policy.

While recent school shootings have sparked various backpack policies in schools nationwide, school officials say the ban at Canarelli is primarily an effort to eliminate a different safety concern — overcrowded classrooms.

“Space is the number one reason,” said Principal Monica Lang, whose classrooms can swell to over 30 students. She said the decision was made with input from the school organizational team, which includes parents and staff, and noted that students are allowed to carry sling bags or zip-up binders with straps.

Prior to this year students were allowed to bring backpacks to school — but had to switch them out for the more-compact sling bags at their locker for the same reason.

Still, some parents are lamenting the new policy.

Brook Hurd, whose special-needs daughter received an exemption from the ban, said that lugging heavy items in a sling bag will cause the ropes to dig into students’ arms.

“It’s really just a weird choice for an alternative, since backpacks are designed to be ergonomic and easier to carry large weight,” he said.

But Domonique Jackson, who has two children at the school, said safety is the top priority.

“I want to make sure my kids’ teachers feel like there’s nothing impeding them from doing the job they need to do in the classroom,” she said.

Other schools adopt policy

It’s unclear how many schools have a backpack ban, as the district does not keep track of such decisions made by individual schools.

Monaco Middle School also banned backpacks this year, mainly for safety and discipline reasons.

New Principal Keith France, who is overseeing the academically struggling school as it enters the school district’s Turnaround Zone program, said he interviewed his school organizational team, students and teachers to find out some of the biggest hurdles in the classroom.

Backpacks were on the list. He said students were often digging into them for their cell phones or other distracting items — and some students even used their backpacks for fighting.

He also noted that students only have three classes and one elective class since the school switched to block scheduling this year, meaning they have fewer books to carry.

“I talked to the SOT team and the whole staff as a whole and was like, ‘Well, then, why do we need backpacks?’” he said. “We don’t need lockers, why do we need backpacks if they’re not carrying anything that’s instructional with them?”

Only students with gym class can bring backpacks to Monaco and must leave them in gym lockers the rest of the day.

Both schools provide exceptions for students with special needs who may need to carry certain items with them throughout the day. They also allow small clutches or pencil bags for personal items.

Parental concerns

Amber Rice, who has three children at Monaco, said her children have nothing to carry their things in.

“College students have backpacks, you know what I’m saying?” she said. “So just because there’s those few that don’t use the backpacks accordingly, or the correct way, doesn’t mean you should punish the whole student body.”

Her son has special needs and is allowed to bring a backpack, although he prefers a binder.

But if you try to put too much stuff into a zippered binder, Rice said, it’s going to pop.

Taguba, the eighth-grader at Canarelli, said many students don’t understand the new rule but argues that it’s all about safety.

“It might not be easier, but at least it keeps us students safe,” he said. “It ensures us, it ensures parents that their children can have a safety learning environment in our school.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.