Special education teacher faces single count of child abuse

Kathryn Navrides (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

When asked by his mother who left the red marks on his arms, the 4-year-old special education student replied, “Ms. Katie did it.”

A special education teacher accused of child abuse grabbed the student’s arms and shook them while he screamed and cried, according to a Clark County School District police arrest warrant issued July 18.

His teacher, Kathryn Navrides, faces a single count of child abuse in the incident on April 25 at Deskin Elementary School, 4550 N. Pioneer Way, near Craig Road and Buffalo Drive. She was arrested Friday.

The boy had a tantrum about 12:30 p.m. and was trying to go to a “cool down area” but Navrides put him back in his chair, the warrant said. He wailed, a witnessing teacher’s assistant told child protective services, and Navrides grabbed both of his arms and shook them. The boy ran toward the cool down area and Navrides followed.

According to the teacher’s assistant, she heard but didn’t see the boy as he cried, “no thank you, no thank you.”

He “refused to go and had crying tantrums” when his mother tried to take him back to school the next day, school police wrote in the arrest warrant. He hadn’t been eating and sleeping well since the incident, the warrant said, and had urinated and defecated on himself.

The teacher’s assistant told investigators she didn’t notice any bruises or marks on the boy prior to the incident. A nurse later said the marks on his arms looked like handprints.

His mother also noted a bruise on his chest which wasn’t there before school, school police said.

Navrides said the boy refused to write during class and became upset, the warrant said. She said he hurt his arms while flailing them and hitting them on shelves, walls and chairs. Investigators decided the bruises were consistent with grab and restraint marks.

Navrides was hired by the school district in August 2009, CCSD said.

Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 6.

