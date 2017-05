Pat A. Diskin Elementary School hosts second annual Grad Walk with Spring Valley High School, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School graduates high five second grade teacher Kelly Doyle during the Grad Walk at Pat A. Diskin Elementary School, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Students from Kelly Doyle's second grade class eagerly wait for the Grad Walk to start at Pat A. Diskin Elementary School, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Diana Ortiz,7, left, and Christopher Chavez, 7, wait for the Grad Walk to start at Pat A. Diskin Elementary School, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Adrian Bracamontesduran, 6, left, and Rafael Trabranino, 6, play rock-paper-scissors with classmates before the Grad Walk at Pat A. Diskin Elementary School, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Spring Valley High School graduate Felicity Scott, high fives Anthony Gonzalez, 9, during the Grad Walk at Pat A. Diskin Elementary School, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Spring Valley High School graduates participate in the Grad Walk at Pat A. Diskin Elementary School, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Approximately 40 students from Spring Valley High School walked through the hallways of Pat A. Diskin Elementary School as part of the school’s Second Annual Grad Walk.

The walk is designed to encourage students at the elementary school to focus on their studies, so that they will become future graduates. Many of the elementary school students will eventually attend Spring Valley.

