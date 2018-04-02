Staff departures mean no hearing, but resolution for UNLV HIV clinic

After months of silence from UNLV on the temporary closure and then reopening of a maternal-HIV clinic, the public was poised to receive some answers beginning Tuesday.

Simona Johnson, mother of a daughter with HIV, far right, embraces Dina Patel, a nurse practitioner at the pediatric HIV program at UNLV's School of Community Health Sciences, after attending a meeting of the Nevada Board of Regents at the Nevada System of Higher Education administration office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. The program was suddenly shut down with little-to-no warning given to patients and parents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV clinic for maternal-HIV program on Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Monday, April 2, 2018. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Waiting room of UNLV clinic for maternal-HIV program on Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Monday, April 2, 2018. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Simona Johnson, mother of a daughter with HIV, left, embraces Dina Patel, a nurse practitioner at the pediatric HIV program at UNLV's School of Community Health Sciences, after attending a meeting of the Nevada Board of Regents at the Nevada System of Higher Education administration office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. The program was suddenly shut down with little-to-no warning given to patients and parents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Professor Echezona Ezeanolue, who directs the pediatric HIV program at UNLV's School of Community Health Sciences, speaks during public comment at a meeting of the Nevada Board of Regents at the Nevada System of Higher Education administration office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. The clinic was suddenly shut down with little-to-no warning to the patients or parents as well as staff. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dina Patel, nurse practitioner at the pediatric HIV program at UNLV's School of Community Health Sciences, speaks during public comment at a meeting of the Nevada Board of Regents at the Nevada System of Higher Education administration office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. The clinic was suddenly shut down with little-to-no warning to the patients or parents as well as staff. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Interior office space of maternal-HIV program at UNLV on Monday, April 2, 2018. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

After months of silence from UNLV on the temporary closure and then reopening of a maternal-HIV clinic, the public was poised to receive some answers beginning Tuesday.

But a five-day, Chapter 6 hearing related to the operation of the program has been canceled.

Dr. Echezona Ezeanolue and nurse Dina Patel, the two UNLV faculty members who ran the clinic and the subjects of the administrative hearing, are no longer employed by the university.

Ezeanolue’s last day at UNLV was Thursday, and Patel’s last day was Friday. The university placed them on paid administrative leave in October. Ezeanolue and Patel did not return requests for comment.

The university would not comment on whether or not Patel and Ezeanolue resigned, however, Scott Jaschik, editor of Inside Higher Ed, said the decision to resign prior to a university hearing is similar to a plea agreement.

“I am not shocked by that,” Jaschik said. “It sort of gives everybody an out. From the university’s perspective, it theoretically means it’s over earlier and without litigation. Individuals do it (resign) when they think they’ll get a better outcome than they would otherwise.”

Jaschik said a Chapter 6 process can be “long and dragged out,” and it can be “win-win” if everyone is in agreement not to move forward.

“Many people want closure, or for the university to say, ‘somebody broke the law — somebody broke the rules,’” Jaschik said. “ … But a long drawn out firing process may benefit no one.”

Administrative audit

Questions swirled late last year when the university abruptly suspended the maternal-HIV program without warning to Ezeanolue and Patel, or their 62 patients.

The program, created in 2005, is the only comprehensive maternal-child HIV program in Southern Nevada that has worked to reduce mother-to-child HIV transmission. The program provides outpatient HIV primary care services to low-income, vulnerable and medically underserved women, infants, children and youth. Ezeanolue first received grant funding for the program in 2007 when he worked at the University of Nevada, Reno.

At the time the program was suspended, Dr. Shawn Gerstenberger, dean of the School of Community Health Sciences, said he initiated an administrative audit of the program, which signaled the beginning of the Chapter 6 process. UNLV President Len Jessup has said there were irregularities with how the grant was being administered.

However, the audit, which was conducted by the Huron Consulting Group LLC, has been kept secret. The university hired the firm to conduct a review and analysis of the program in October and paid the group up to $20,000 plus expenses, according to a copy of the contract obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The firm was tasked with identifying potential conflicts of interest related to the clinic, potential violations to the 1996 federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, and investigating billing and invoices.

If the hearing had not been canceled, a hearing officer and a panel of five faculty members would have heard the case. At the conclusion of the hearing, the panel would have given a recommendation as to discipline, and the hearing office would have developed a statement of facts to be given to Jessup. Jessup would make the final decision regarding discipline.

The last time the university held a Chapter 6 proceeding was in 2014, when a committee of UNLV professors voted to terminate UNLV English professor Mustapha Marrouchi’s employment. Marrouchi was found to have plagiarized the works of 18 people.

“After a process to indict someone, sometimes there’s a plea agreement,” Jaschik said. “This is sort of similar. When people realize what’s at stake, they think, ‘you know what, it’s better to leave.’”

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.