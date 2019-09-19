Students at Clark County schools, UNLV to walk out in climate action

The demonstrations, part of a global protest, are aimed at highlighting the threat of climate change three days before the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York City.

In this Friday, May 31, 2019 file photo, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in the school strike demonstration Fridays for future in Vienna, Austria. Clark County and UNLV students will participate in a climate strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Students at multiple Clark County schools and at UNLV plan walk out of classes on Friday to bring attention to climate change, part of a global protest that will be held just three days before the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York City.

According to organizers, confirmed walkouts will be held at the following schools and times:

— Valley High School in Las Vegas at 10 a.m.

— Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, 10 a.m.

— Advanced Technologies Academy in Las Vegas, 1:45 p.m.

— East Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas, 8:30 a.m.

— Coral Academy of Science in Las Vegas, 11 a.m.

— UNLV, 10 a.m.

Students at other schools also might participate in the action.

The local climate strike coalition includes a number of community and action groups, including 350 Nevada and the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada Action.

The global movement follows a 2018 report from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that detailed the life-saving impact of limiting future warming caused by humans to 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit — a more ambitious goal that would require drastic cuts in emissions, the Associated Press reported at the time.

It’s unclear what repercussions, if any, that Clark County School District students may face — or whether these walkouts are organized in conjunction with school administration. School district officials did not return calls seeking comment on the protests.

In previous walkouts over gun violence, the district initially said that students could not walk out during class — but later softened its stance, saying that students could organize a walkout as long as they were approved by administrators.

