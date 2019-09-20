Students in Clark County rally to urge action on climate change

Students across the Las Vegas Valley walked out of classes Friday to demand action to end climate change and preserve the world for their futures.

A crowd of about three dozen people gathered at UNLV's Alumni Ampitheatre on Sept. 20 as part of an international climate strike. (Aleksandra Appleton/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Minimal Market owner Alex Hamilton holds her cloth sign with daughters Amelia, 6, and Ramona, 3. (Aleksandra Appleton/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Students across the Las Vegas Valley walked out of classes Friday to demand action to end climate change and preserve the world for their futures.

Roughly 100 students gathered outside by the flag pole at Palo Verde High School among chants of “No more coal. No more oil. Keep your carbon in the soil,” and “Change the politics, not the climate.” The school was one of at least six district high schools participating in the “global climate strike” three days before the U.N. Climate Action Summit.

Students at UNLV also staged a rally in support of the action.

Students participating in the event at Palo Verde called for a number of policy changes: including support of the Green New Deal, less reliance on plastics, a decrease in fossil fuel use and immediate action from politicians to address what they called an urgent crisis.

Sierra Cervantes took to the megaphone to encourage her classmates to make littler changes to their daily routines in order to make a difference. The 17-year-old doesn’t plan on getting a car unless it’s electric.

“Try to avoid plastic as much as you possibly can. Try not to drive as much. … Try to carpool if you can,” she told her peers. “Eat less meat. Going vegan is not that hard. It’s one of the easiest things I’ve ever done.”

While some students joked around (“follow me on Instagram!” one shouted into the speaker), student organizers tried to keep the discussion on track.

Dexter Lim, who helped organize the walkout, said it was meant to show elected officials and world leaders that time is running out to save the planet from drastic climate change.

“Unfortunately, our voices can only do so much,” he said. “We need to reach those who are in power to have them take decisive action to ensure that we have a future.”

The global action follows reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that sparked public alarm, offering various projections on the impact climate change would have on the planet.

At UNLV

The UNLV climate strike drew students from other colleges as well as members of the community to the Alumni Amphitheater, where speakers connected climate change to inaction by large corporations.

The event was promoted by NextGen Nevada, a progressive youth organization, whose representatives asked the crowd of about three dozen to register to vote and invited them onstage to speak.

Jessica Munger told the audience that she saw four generations of her family flee last year’s Camp Fire in Paradise, California. Now living in Las Vegas, Munger says she sees her new home as just as vulnerable as Paradise for its dry climate and its relative indifference to climate change.

“Anywhere I go now, I think, this is inevitably going to happen again,” Munger said.

Her partner, Lianne Barnes, a psychology professor at UNLV, said it was disappointing that the university didn’t promote the event in its events newsletters.

“Vegas in general has an extra responsibility to address climate change as a place that, probably more than any other, is bringing water to where it wasn’t before,” Barnes said.

UNLV alum EvaSara Luna said her daughter, a student at Leavitt Middle School, also was walking out of classes in support of the strike.

Luna said it’s often her daughter who brings up concerns about climate change in their household, where the family eats vegan, recycles and composts.

“She fears what’s happening,” Luna said. “We’re in a crisis.”

Alex Hamilton, the owner of a zero-waste shop called Minimal Market, attended the strike with her two daughters. She said she tries to discuss climate change with them despite their young age, in terms they can understand.

“I tell them the planet is sick,” Hamilton said. “They understand the importance of taking care of the Earth.”

Other attendees included students from schools that did not have their own walkouts planned, as well as Tulsi Gabbard volunteer Lynn Lombardi, who said climate change action needs to include an end to wars.

