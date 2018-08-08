Summer graduates awarded high school diplomas in Las Vegas ceremony

About 400 Clark County School District high school students who needed a little bit of extra time received their diplomas Tuesday afternoon at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Jaison Arredondo, 18 of Centennial, fourth from right, during Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Mortar boards representing different schools during Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Christian Martinez of Foothill gives remarks during Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Cassandra Davila of Desert Rose during Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Casey Lundrigan of Desert Rose during Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Igor Tsaturyan of Durango during Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, center, congratulates students during Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Jaison Arredondo, 18 of Centennial shakes hand with Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara during Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Students turn their tassels during Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Students wave to their families after Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Manuel Mercado of Desert Rose, left, waves to his family after Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Desert Pines graduate Jose Aguirre, 19, with his family before the Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Desert Rose graduate Tjahii Turner, 19, and her mother Saalamisha Martin prepare for Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Jose Aguirre of Desert Pines, right, Susana Alvarado of Desert Pines and Frankie Gray of Dessert Oasis before the Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Students from different schools prepare for the Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Students from different schools prepare for the Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Trevor O'Brien, 19, of Desert Rose prepares for the Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Students look for their families during Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Students look for their families during Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Students look for their families during Clark County School District summer graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Orleans Arena. For the past seven years, the district has hosted the event to celebrate students who, after missing the traditional graduation season, worked over the summer to complete required class credits. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

When Jaison Arrendondo started his freshman year of high school, he remembers someone told him it would be an easy four years.

So he skated through for three years. But when he started his senior year in fall 2017, a counselor told him he was 10.5 credits short of the 22.5 required credits to earn a diploma under Nevada law. The 18-year-old said he kicked it into high gear. Even so, he wasn’t able to finish that task during the school year.

He completed a one-credit elective course and a half-credit of English during summer school, and on Tuesday afternoon, he crossed the stage of the Orleans Arena with about 400 other Clark County School District students who needed a little bit of extra time.

“I’m excited. I’m ready for a new chapter,” Arrendondo said. He wants to enroll at the College of Southern Nevada in the fall, although he’s not sure what he wants to study yet.

Student speaker Christian Martinez, from Foothill High School, said a number of cool distractions likely kept him and his fellow graduates from taking full advantage of the free education offered to them. He commended them for buckling down and getting it down, and he gave them a warning for the future.

Just as technology has made procrastination easy, it also has replaced a number of jobs, forcing older generations to learn new skills to stay in the workplace. And at this pace, that type of shift may happen again one day to Tuesday’s graduates.

“The ability to acquire new information quickly will be key,” Martinez said. “Just keep your mind sharp.”

Tuesday’s graduation ceremony for summer graduates marked the first class of graduating students new Superintendent Jesus Jara has presided over as the district’s leader. He thanked the students for the honor, as he reminded them to look back and be grateful to all those who helped them get to the stage. But he also challenged them for the future.

“I encourage you to stay engaged in your community,” Jara said.

Students participating in the ceremony wore their home school robe colors, creating a colorful array on the arena floor. It was a nice touch to an already emotional day for Meghan Missick, an 18-year-old graduate of Foothill High School.

“A lot of us fell short just a couple credits. But we still get our diplomas now,” she said. “This is our second chance.”

Missick was a half-credit short in a U.S. history course because her schedule got messed up, she said. Missick finished the course in the summer to be able to graduate. While at Foothill, Missick said she took some business management courses and hopes to pursue that field in the future.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.