Summerlin charter school to close Friday after students fall ill

Southern Nevada health officials will clean the school to prevent further outbreak.

Doral Academy Red Rock Elementary School is located at 626 Cross Bridge Road in Las Vegas. (Google)

Doral Academy Red Rock Elementary School will be closed Friday so the campus can be cleaned following reports that students are sick with a stomach bug, Southern Nevada health officials announced Thursday.

The Southern Nevada Health District, in a letter to parents, said crews will conduct a “deep cleaning and disinfection” Friday in the charter school. In its own letter to parents, the school wrote that school officials contacted the health district Thursday morning amid a “high number” students complaining of stomach issues.

Health district spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore confirmed that the students who are sick span multiple grade levels at the Summerlin school.

