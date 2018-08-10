Sunrise teachers get back-to-school boost in Las Vegas

Forty-five teachers from an elementary school located near downtown Las Vegas got a back-to-school boost Thursday from the Metropolitan Police Department and several other partners.

Kristine Reynolds, general manager of Downtown Container Park, center, and Girmo Gonzalez, left, unload school supplies from a truck at Sunrise Acres Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police officer Jay Hanson and Downtown Container Park employees deliver school supplies to Sunrise Acres Elementary School teachers on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kristine Reynolds, general manager of Downtown Container Park, left, delivers supplies to specific learning disability teacher, Eric Farrell, on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at Sunrise Acres Elementary School in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Downtown Container Park employee Cardiss Chung, left, delivers school supplies to first grade teacher Foster Patillo at Sunrise Acres Elementary School as Las Vegas police officer Cody Gill, left, looks on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police officers Cody Gil, second left, and Jay Hanson, center, chat with Maureen Kostoglou, fourth grade writing and science teacher, after delivering school supplies to Sunrise Acres Elementary School teachers on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Downtown Container Park employees, including Cardiss Chung, front, deliver school supplies to Sunrise Acres Elementary School teachers as Las Vegas police officer Cody Gill, left, looks on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department officers from the department’s Downtown Area Command delivered free school supplies to the teachers at Sunrise Acres Elementary School, 211 N. 28th St.

The Downtown Area Command joined with partners including the Downtown Project, The Siegel Group, The D hotel and The Premium Outlet Mall to purchase the supplies and help ease the financial burden for teachers, who often use their own money to buy needed supplies for students.

Starbucks also donated a gift card for each teacher.

