Tate Elementary School Principal Sarah Popek receives national honor

A Clark County principal was named Nevada’s 2017 National Distinguished Principal by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

Myrtle Tate Elementary School Principal Sarah Popek, second from left, walks with her son, left, and former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy during a group walk at the school Tuesday, Sept 15, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County principal was named Nevada’s 2017 National Distinguished Principal by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

Tate Elementary School Principal Sarah Popek received the honor, the district said Tuesday. Popek was nominated by fellow principals in the state. In October, Popek will travel to Washington D.C., to receive the award.

Popek, who has been with the district for 16 years, has been Tate’s principal since 2012. She also worked as an assistant principal at Cahlan and Dickens elementary schools.

On its website, the association said the program was established in 1984 to honor and celebrate elementary and midlevel principals who set high standards for instruction, achievement, character and climate.

“I am very fortunate to be the principal of a school community that is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our Tate Tigers,” Popek said in a statement. “The staff and students inspire me on a daily basis to set and achieve school improvement goals. I am truly honored to represent my hard-working colleagues at a national level.”

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.