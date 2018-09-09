Tea, anyone? New CCSD leader makes more stops on listening tour

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara held two Las Vegas events Saturday as part of his districtwide listening tour.

Jara talked with representatives from three schools during his “Juice with Jara” and “Java with Jara” events. The representatives included principals, teachers, support professionals, parents and students.

For his listening tour, Jara has set a target of making at least 100 visits to CCSD schools and departments and holding at least 100 meetings with community members by the end of September.

At the first event, held at a Jamba Juice, Jara was scheduled to be joined by Carolyn Edwards, CCSD board of trustees vice president, trustee Kevin Child, and representatives from Sierra Vista High School, Canarelli Middle School and Hayes Elementary School.

At the second event, held at a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Jara was joined by Edwards, and representatives from Durango High School, Sawyer Middle School and Rogers Elementary School.

Saturday’s events were held at Jamba Juice, 6925 S. Rainbow Blvd., and Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, 6115 S. Rainbow Blvd.

