Teachers rally at CCSD board meeting for higher insurance contributions

Middle school teacher Mario Wolthers attends a rally for affordable health insurance with other teachers and supporters outside of the Clark County School District Education Center before a board meeting on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark High School teacher John Boland attends a rally for affordable health insurance with other teachers and supporters outside of the Clark County School District Education Center before a board meeting on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Middle school teacher Karl Byrd attends a rally for affordable health insurance with other teachers and supporters outside of the Clark County School District Education Center before a board meeting on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

School psychologist Jordan Wenger attends a rally for affordable health insurance with teachers and supporters outside of the Clark County School District Education Center before a board meeting on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Linda Jones, UniServ director for the Clark County Education Association, attends a rally for affordable health insurance with teachers and supporters outside of the Clark County School District Education Center before a board meeting on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark County School District Board trustee Kevin Child attends a rally for affordable health insurance with teachers and supporters outside of the Clark County School District Education Center before a board meeting on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark High School teacher John Boland attends a rally for affordable health insurance with other teachers and supporters outside of the Clark County School District Education Center before a board meeting on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Boland received an operation five years ago to remove a cancerous grade three brain tumor through his insurance. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark County School District teachers called upon the Board of Trustees to increase their contribution to the Teachers Health Trust on Wednesday, the latest chapter in the rocky history between the trust and the district.

After hearing mounting concerns from teachers who have been denied health care coverage, trustees have offered a different insurance program in the latest contract negotiations with the Clark County Educators Association.

“Based on the number of current outstanding and unpaid claims, we do not believe the Trust will be self-sustaining in the near future,” Associate Superintendent Edward Goldman wrote in a May 4 letter to the union’s bargaining team.

But teachers and the union have balked at the plan — which some perceive as an effort to dissolve the trust — and its potential switch to the private UnitedHealthcare insurance.

“Our insurance premiums keep rising and rising, and teachers have to keep paying more out of pocket for our health care, and CCSD is not willing to do their part and they’re not willing to up their contribution,” said Monaco Middle School teacher Elysia Garcia, who organized a rally before the board meeting.

The district has offered the union a monthly $538.87 contribution per employee. Teachers argue that’s less than employees in other unions receive.

The trust was on the verge of failure in 2015, but received a roughly $10 million bail-out from the district.

But under new changes, teachers have complained of huge out-of-pocket expenses and bills that the trust has not paid on time.

Yet some teachers claim that it will take time for the trust to rebound — and that the district needs to properly fund contributions for it to be successful.

“They’re using all the bumps in the transition as an excuse to shut down the Teachers Health Trust,” said Boulder City High teacher Chris Biers, standing amid the rally.

Biers argued that the switch would mean less coverage and care for more money.

But Board President Deanna Wright told the crowd of teachers that it appears the trust is in even worse financial shape than before.

“I just want you to know that we are trying to make thoughtful decisions,” she said.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.