Teachers rally in Las Vegas to fight for pay raises

Signaling yet another challenge for the next Clark County School District superintendent, roughly 100 educators rallied in front of the Edward Greer Education Center as the six superintendent finalists began community meetings on Saturday.

Holding signs that read “enough is enough” and other slogans, teachers shouted for their contract to be honored.

The district has decided to fight an arbitrator’s decision to award pay raises, in a decision over the 2017-18 contract that would’ve allowed a step increase starting in June and an increase in healthcare contributions.

The district argues that the decision, estimated to cost $13 million in fiscal year 2018 and $38.5 million the next, would cause cuts in positions and programs.

But Brett Gilman, a teacher at Garside Junior High School, said he’s invested a great deal of time and money into earning a master’s degree that should give him a pay raise.

“It appears to be nothing but a delay tactic,” he said of the district’s motion to vacate the arbitration decision. “I get it, the money’s got to come from somewhere. We’re just spending more money in the wrong places. Litigation, infighting — it’s ridiculous.”

