Teen arrested near Las Vegas high school with pistol, silencer

School police arrested an intoxicated 17-year-old male near Valley High School on Wednesday afternoon after finding him with a loaded semiautomatic pistol and a silencer, according to police.

Valley High School (Google Maps)

School police arrested an intoxicated 17-year-old male near Valley High School on Wednesday afternoon after finding him with a loaded semiautomatic pistol and a silencer, according to police.

The teenager, who is not currently enrolled in the Clark County School District, caught the attention of a parent who was passing by, according to Lt. Darnell Couthen. Police arrested him at Eastern Avenue and Vegas Valley Drive without incident.

No threats were made, Couthen said.

The teenager faces a number of charges, including being a minor in possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon or silencer, interfering with pupils, nuisance and loitering and trespassing with a dangerous weapon. He also faces a charge of possession of a firearm while under the influence.

The MAC 10 pistol was the fifteenth firearm that school police have confiscated so far this year, according to police.

Police also made an arrest this week at Spring Valley High School over a BB gun, but Couthen was not able to provide information on whether it was a student or an adult.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.