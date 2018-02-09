Thousands of former Nevada students seek retroactive diplomas

A new state rule, announced in October, is allowing thousands of former students who didn’t graduate high school a chance at a diploma. As of Jan. 22, more than 9,500 former students had applied for the retroactive diplomas.

Nick Touma, 22, and his mother Kathy Touma, 57, talk to a reporter in Kathy's Las Vegas home Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, about Nick receiving a retroactive diploma from the Clark County School District. Nick, who is on the autism spectrum, had received an "adjusted diploma" when he left Northwest Career and Technical Academy in 2013, after failing to pass the state-mandated proficiency exam. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Nick Touma, now 22, shown in his 2013 Northwest Career and Technical Academy graduation photo at his mother's Las Vegas home Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Nick and others will receive a retroactive diploma from the Clark County School District after the state-mandated proficiency exams requirement to graduate was eliminated. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Nick Touma struggles with reading comprehension.

As someone on the autism spectrum, it’s been an issue all his life. But during his time attending school in the Clark County School District, Touma was afforded special accommodations for exams, including extra time to take them and sometimes having someone read questions out loud.

Unfortunately, that didn’t extend to all of his proficiency exams, which were a graduation requirement when Touma attended Northwest Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas.

Without that safety net, Touma tried and tried to pass the reading and science proficiency exams before acknowledging defeat. After his senior year in 2013, he was able to cross the stage at graduation ceremony and received a fancy-looking diploma in a leatherlike cover, albeit with the word “adjusted” on it.

Caught ‘in the middle’

“I felt in the middle, like I was so close but so far,” Touma, now 22, said this week.

That recently changed when he learned he was now eligible for an unqualified diploma as a result of a new state policy.

The lack of a traditional diploma didn’t stop Touma from pursuing a higher education, but it did complicate things. He wasn’t able to attend a university such as UNLV and instead enrolled at the College of Southern Nevada. There, he was told he could either take the GED, a graduation equivalency exam, or pay for remedial math and English courses, before taking college-level courses.

Touma is still attending CSN, working toward an associate’s degree in general studies. He recently moved into an apartment with a roommate and works for the Nevada Scholastic Activities Association, helping keep time and scores for high school sports games.

Even though he’s moved on academically and is waiting to receive his new suitable-for-framing diploma, Touma and his mom are pleased that he now has an updated transcript from the district with the word “graduate” stamped on it in all capitals.

“That little piece of paper is important,” Kathy Touma said.

A new state rule, announced in October, is allowing thousands of former students who didn’t graduate high school a chance at a diploma. Previously, students who completed all the other graduation requirements but couldn’t pass state-mandated proficiency exams did not graduate.

More than 9,500 requests

The state has since phased out the proficiency exams, which began in 1982. Last year, it decided to retroactively allow students who didn’t pass the tests to apply for diplomas.

As of Jan. 22, the Clark County School District had received more than 9,500 requests from students who believed they were eligible for the program. More than 6,000 of those requests have been processed and completed, and more than 1,000 other updated transcripts are awaiting pickup.

The district gave itself a self-imposed 90-day deadline to process and complete requests. On average, it’s taking about 61 days, the district said. Employees have been focusing first on requests from 2001 and later. Going back beyond that may take a little longer, the district said.

The district has not yet developed a process for students to receive a ceremonial diploma, instead focusing on issuing updated transcripts, which can be using to apply for jobs and higher education.

But for those who have gone without, the piece of paper means a lot.

Students who believe they may qualify for the program are encouraged to fill out a form online, or visit the office at 4260 Eucalyptus Ave., Building 10, Las Vegas. The student record services office also can be reached by phone at 702-799-2487.

