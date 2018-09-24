Threats against Henderson high schools deemed not credible

Clark County School District police and the Metropolitan Police Department investigated threats made against Foothill and Liberty high schools on Sunday but determined students and staff were not in danger.

Social media threats against two different Henderson high schools were found to not be credible and classes continued as scheduled on Monday, according to school police.

Both school district police and the Metropolitan Police Department investigated threats made against Foothill and Liberty high schools on Sunday but determined students and staff were not in danger, according to Clark County School District Police Capt. Roberto Morales.

The school district said in a tweet Sunday that officials learned of the threats through the smartphone app SafeVoice, which allows students and parents to report threats anonymously.

Foothill also tweeted that Metro and school district police had investigated and found the threats not credible.

Police believe that the threats originated from one person, who was contacted by Metro, according to Morales.

It was not immediately clear if that person is facing any charges.

Rumors also spread about a possible threat at Silverado High School, but Morales said that also was deemed not credible.

