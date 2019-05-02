Uber offers select drivers in Las Vegas free college tuition

Ride-hailing giant Uber is now offering free college tuition to select Las Vegas drivers on its platform. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Ride-hailing giant Uber is now offering free college tuition to select Las Vegas drivers on its platform.

Drivers who meet specific criteria can have their classes to Arizona State University online paid for through Uber Pro, a program created to reward the company’s most active drivers.

“Uber partnered with Arizona State University because we believe drivers shouldn’t have to choose between long-term opportunity and flexible work,” Uber said in a statement.

The program began as a pilot program in November and now is offered in various cities, with Las Vegas this week joining San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas and Baltimore, among others.

Drivers who have completed at least 3,000 trips and maintain gold, platinum, and diamond Uber Pro status are eligible for the ASU Online offer. Uber estimates over 120,000 drivers nationwide are eligible.

Uber drivers are rated by their riders after each trip, with 5 stars being the highest rating. To be eligible for either of the three qualifying levels, drivers must maintain a 4.85 or higher star rating, a 4 percent or less cancellation rate and a ride acceptance rate of 85 percent or above. The rewards are locked in for three-month periods.

Eligible drivers have access to more than 80 undergraduate degree programs, in addition to eight different English language courses personalized to students’ skill level, and a course certificate in entrepreneurship offered through ASU’s Continuing and Professional Education program.

More than 25 percent of enrolled students through the Uber Pro program at ASU Online are women, and more than 25 percent of enrollees are family members who have been gifted enrollment by an eligible Uber Pro driver.

A similar program rewarding Uber Eats delivery partners is also in the works.

