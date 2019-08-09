UMC trauma surgeon named acting dean of UNLV medical school

The UNLV School of Medicine has chosen University Medical Center trauma surgeon John Fildes to step into the role of interim dean.

The UNLV School of Medicine has chosen University Medical Center trauma surgeon John Fildes to step into the role of interim dean as founding Dean Barbara Atkinson transitions to an advisory role.

Fildes joined the medical school in July 2017 as head of the surgery department and was later nationally recognized for his service during the medical response to the Route 91 mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.

Prior to his work with the university, Fildes served as the medical director and chairman of the Department of Trauma and Burns at UMC. He has also focused on preparing active duty military physicians for battlefield medicine, and worked as a consultant with the U.S. Air Force in Germany and Afghanistan.

“I am honored to champion Dean Atkinson’s vision for the school going forward,” he said in a statement from the university. “Under her leadership, we are indeed creating a world-class center of excellence and innovation for medical education, patient care and research – a school that prepares Nevada’s physicians for serving the health care needs of our diverse urban community.”

Fildes said his priority moving forward would be to continue managing the growth of the medical school, which welcomed its third class of students this summer.

Atkinson previously announced she will take a new advisory position at the School of Medicine beginning Sept. 1, moving up the timeline for a national search for her replacement.

“Dr. John Fildes is a wonderful choice to serve as interim dean,” Atkinson said in a statement from the university. “He’s an outstanding surgeon and widely respected, not only in Nevada, but by the health care community across the nation. His years of experience successfully running the trauma program here, and his leadership of one of our largest departments, will serve him well.”

