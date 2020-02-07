44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Education

‘Unacceptable messages’ at Arbor View High School being investigated

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2020 - 11:34 pm
 

Clark County Superintendent Jesus Jara tweeted Thursday evening acknowledging “unacceptable messages” had been reported at Arbor View High School.

Jara said in the tweet that students reported the messages to the school’s principal, Kevin McPartlin.

He said the school district is working with McPartlin, the community and Chris Garvey, a member of the school district’s Board of Trustees, “to investigate and continue the efforts to improve the culture on campus to make sure every student feels welcome and accepted.”

The Clark County School Watch blog, which is not affiliated with the district, posted Thursday about the messages, including an iPhone photo it said a parent took of a message on a restroom wall and a ParentLink message attributed to McPartlin.

The messages come nearly a year after two students were arrested in the posting of racial threats on social media in March. In the wake of those threats the school district moved to partner with a national equity organization to improve the cultural climate at Arbor View High School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST