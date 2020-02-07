‘Unacceptable messages’ at Arbor View High School being investigated

Arbor View High School (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Superintendent Jesus Jara tweeted Thursday evening acknowledging “unacceptable messages” had been reported at Arbor View High School.

We are working closely with the Principal, @ChrisAGarvey & community leaders to investigate and continue the efforts to improve the culture on campus to make sure every student feels welcome and accepted. @CCSD_Trustees — Dr. Jesus F. Jara (@SuptJaraCCSD) February 7, 2020

Jara said in the tweet that students reported the messages to the school’s principal, Kevin McPartlin.

He said the school district is working with McPartlin, the community and Chris Garvey, a member of the school district’s Board of Trustees, “to investigate and continue the efforts to improve the culture on campus to make sure every student feels welcome and accepted.”

The Clark County School Watch blog, which is not affiliated with the district, posted Thursday about the messages, including an iPhone photo it said a parent took of a message on a restroom wall and a ParentLink message attributed to McPartlin.

The messages come nearly a year after two students were arrested in the posting of racial threats on social media in March. In the wake of those threats the school district moved to partner with a national equity organization to improve the cultural climate at Arbor View High School.

