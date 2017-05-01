ad-fullscreen
Education

UNLV picks Mary S. Croughan to lead research and economic development

By Natalie Bruzda Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2017 - 12:12 pm
 

UNLV named Mary S. Croughan as its new vice president for Research and Economic Development, effective July 31.

Croughan will lead the university’s overall research and economic development effort, which includes oversight of research infrastructure, compliance and initiatives, as well as patent and licensing activities. She will also be responsible for driving economic development through industry and state and federal agency partnerships.

Croughan currently serves as the executive director of the Research Grants Program Office for the system-wide University of California Office of the President.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.

