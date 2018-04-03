UNLV president Len Jessup taking job at California school

Jessup confirmed Tuesday that he is leaving UNLV to serve as president of Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, California. His first day at CGU is July 1.

UNLV President Len Jessup (Morgan Lieberman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Embattled UNLV President Len Jessup is on his way out.

Jessup confirmed Tuesday that he is leaving UNLV to serve as president of Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, California. His first day at CGU is July 1.

Jessup called the decision to leave UNLV “bittersweet” while also outlining the “prestigious” reputation of the seven-institution Claremont consortium.

“This is a bittersweet decision for both Kristi and me given the true love we have for UNLV and the enormous amount of love expressed over the past several weeks from thousands of colleagues and friends — both on and off campus,” Jessup said in the letter.

Jessup said he will be at UNLV through the May commencement ceremonies.

Jessup’s announcement comes three weeks after he said he was job hunting and after media reports that he was being forced out with about two years remaining on his five-year contract.

In his first message to the campus community, Jessup called those reports “misleading” but acknowledged he was looking for other opportunities amid tensions with some members of the state Board of Regents.

A week later, the Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly announced the creation of a chief operating officer position for the university. Reilly cited “operational deficiencies” at UNLV as the catalyst for his decision.

In Tuesday’s letter to the campus community, Jessup again cited NSHE’s governance structure as being a hindrance to long-term sustainability for any president. He said the past nine months have been fraught with “increased antagonistic, invasive, and consistent interference and animosity consistently expressed on behalf of the Regents by various regents and the chancellor.”

On March 16, Jessup said the board of regents, through Chairman Kevin Page and Reilly, “unequivocally stated its desire to bring my tenure to a conclusion, either through termination or by my resignation.” He said he then instructed his attorneys to contact NSHE’s attorney regarding a separation agreement. He also retained the services of O’Reilly Law Group.

“Events over the last several months have clearly signaled that the regents and the chancellor have decided upon a vision and implemented a management structure for UNLV that is inconsistent with what I believe is in the best interests of UNLV,” Jessup said. “I have expressed my disagreement consistently and have, unfortunately, been met by personal and professional attacks by the chancellor and some regents, unfounded and unjustified opinions, and media ‘leaks’ that appear to be calculated to damage not only me but UNLV and the UNLV Foundation; and, by implication, all of those organizations and individuals who give so generously of their time, talent, and resources to benefit UNLV and our UNLV community.

“This is intolerable and unacceptable and has created a working environment that is not productive for me or my staff who, among other issues, have had to deal with on-going direct interference by individual regents and others on their behalf as I and my staff continue to attempt to carry out our responsibilities,” the statement continued.

Jessup has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

” … While such may have been personally satisfying, it would not have served the best interest of UNLV—an interest I hold paramount,” he said.

In the letter, Jessup also outlines “notable accomplishments” that have occurred at the university under his tenure, including the launch of UNLV’s new medical school and the university’s hosting of the final 2016 presidential debate.

According to a community memo on the university’s website, CGU began the search process to identify a new president last summer. The memo says that the ideal candidate would lead the university for “at least the next five years.”

Because it’s a private school, CGU’s personnel searches are confidential.

Claremont used the search firm Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates in Los Angeles to conduct the search. It’s a firm that UNLV has used in past leadership searches. In a Feb. 1 community memo on CGU’s website, the chair of the search committee said the firm’s outreach efforts have included “contacting presidents, provosts, vice-presidents for research, deans, and directors at public and private research universities across the country.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.

Jessup Letter April 3.18 by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

RELATED

Las Vegas business leaders defend embattled UNLV president

Business leaders, boosters have much to say about UNLV’s Jessup

Role of new UNLV COO unclear despite announcement of new position

Amid tension with Jessup, chancellor creates COO post at UNLV

With Jessup’s future in doubt, instability returns to UNLV

Job-protection provision in UNLV donation questioned

Donor to pull $14M donation after UNLV president says he will leave

Did you know?

Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, California was founded in 1925. The university enrolls more than 2,000 students in graduate education and research. By comparison, UNLV enrolls more than 30,000 students.

CGU is part of the The Claremont Colleges — seven member institutions that form one center of learning in southern California. The group includes five highly ranked undergraduate liberal arts colleges and two graduate-level institutions. The Claremont Colleges is modeled after Oxford and Cambridge. The seven independent institutions are situated within a square mile.