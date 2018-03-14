UNLV president will look for ‘new opportunities’ amid reports of departure

“Recent media reports about my pending departure are misleading,” he said an email sent to the campus community. “It’s no secret that a few regents and I have not always agreed on the direction of UNLV under my leadership.”

UNLV President Len Jessup said Wednesday that media reports of his ouster are untrue, but he has told Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly that he will "begin looking at other opportunities." (Morgan Lieberman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV President Len Jessup announced Wednesday that he will begin job hunting.

The announcement came after reports that he is being forced out of his job.

“Recent media reports about my pending departure are misleading,” he said an email sent to the campus community. “It’s no secret that a few regents and I have not always agreed on the direction of UNLV under my leadership.”

Most recently, Jessup came under fire at a board of regents meeting for the rising cost of UNLV’s new medical school. Also, last week, Regent Trevor Hayes questioned the university’s handling of its dental school and a dentist who reused a single-use dental implant device on patients.

“Over the last several weeks, I had conveyed to Chancellor Thom Reilly that the governance structure makes long-term sustainability for any president challenging,” Jessup said. “I continue to be passionate about UNLV and all our initiatives, but expressed to him my intent to begin looking at other opportunities.”

Regent Patrick Carter said Tuesday that Reilly completed Jessup’s personnel review earlier this year. However, the review is supposed to be taken to a committee made of community members, UNLV foundation members and faculty, and could come as soon as June.

Jessup, UNLV’s fifth president since 2007, requested that his review happen after the start of his third year. He is in the third year of a five-year contract and made $534,668 in 2016, according to Transparent Nevada.

