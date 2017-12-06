UNLV student resigns ahead of impeachment hearing

UNLV’s student body vice president resigned Monday night about an hour before she was scheduled to face an impeachment hearing.

Beatrice DeBelen submitted a resignation letter before the hearing, citing time constraints with the position and other obligations, including preparing for graduate school.

“It was an extremely difficult decision,” DeBelen said. “I felt that it was in my best interest to no longer serve, and to focus time and energy on my well being and future.”

DeBelen was facing impeachment charges that included violations against the constitution and the bylaws of student government. Samantha Bivins, a student government senator for the College of Liberal Arts who brought the charges, said DeBelen was not performing her job duties.

Among the six violations, Bivins said DeBelen had failed to perform evaluations for the student government directors she oversees.

“When a situation exists that we have to do something like this, it’s never good,” Bivins said. “She made the decision that was best for her. We as an organization wish her the best, and we’re looking forward to a really positive semester.”

Applications are being accepted for her position. Roys said he and the senate president will review the applications and make a nomination by next semester. The candidate must be approved by the senate, and will serve until elections are held in May.

