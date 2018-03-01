UNLV to host its largest job fair for students in STEM fields

UNLV’s largest annual job fair for students pursuing careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics is set for Monday night.

(Thinkstock)

The university is expecting more than 400 students and 18 companies to attend TechConnect 2018. The event will connect students in computer science, electrical and computer engineering, information technology, management information systems and mathematics with executives and hiring managers from several technology companies, including Barrick Gold, JT3, Konami Gaming Inc., Kaseya, MGM International Resorts, Boyd Gaming and more.

In addition to networking opportunities, the job fair will feature two panel discussions.

The job fair is from 3 to 9 p.m. in the student union ballroom.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.