UNLV, UNR fail to rank on top schools study

Nevada students on the hunt for the best higher education have to look out of state to get it.

A UNLV sign at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Swenson Street on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

At least that’s according to a recent WalletHub study of more than 850 institutions.

The state’s two universities — UNLV and the University of Nevada, Reno — failed to make the top 300 in the seven-category study.

The list ranked Massachusetts Institute of Technology at the top, with Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, Virginia, as No. 300. Other schools in the top 10 included Princeton University, Harvard University and Stanford University.

WalletHub measured student selectivity, cost, career outcomes, faculty resources, campus safety, campus experience and educational outcomes to develop the ranking.

Nevada’s two universities also failed to reach the top spot in another WalletHub ranking, which aims to help high school seniors in choosing the best schools within their state.

Sierra Nevada College, a small, private, liberal arts college in Incline Village, secured the top spot, with UNR and UNLV trailing in spots 2 and 3, respectively.

