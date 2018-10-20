UNLV working to merge police services with other schools

Southern Nevada’s public colleges and universities are on their way toward consolidated police services, after the board of regents approved a memorandum of understanding outlining the process Friday morning.

UNLV police (Las Vegas Review-Journal

The action stems from an April report from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators commissioned by Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly in September after both UNLV and the College of Southern Nevada failed to present a path forward for consolidation. Regents had requested that the schools work together on consolidation after the state’s northern institutions successfully merged.

Barbara O’Connor, a member of the review team, said Friday that consolidation will lead to better service and safety for campus communities.

“We really feel the success you achieved in the north can also be achieved in a southern merger. There’s no question in our mind about that,” she said.

Since the April report, both UNLV and CSN have worked together to remedy problems outlined and move toward consolidation. Since April, CSN has gained a new president in Federico Zaragoza and Marta Meana has become the acting president at UNLV.

A consolidated police department across CSN, UNLV, Desert Research Institute and Nevada State College could launch in January 2020, if not sooner, Meana reported.

The four institutions are looking for a southern commander, who could help create and guide the implementation process. The commander would report to the Southern Police Advisory Group, made up of leaders from the four institutions.

Regents approved the memorandum of understanding unanimously and praised the presidents for their work.

“We appreciate you jumping on this,” board of regents chairman Kevin Page said. “We’re excited both of you are taking this serious and moving it along.”

