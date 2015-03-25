UNLVino to raise a glass to scholarship funds April 16-18

Take a sip for scholarship at UNLVino, Las Vegas’ wine weekend, slated for April 16-18. The event, set to feature celebrity chefs, entertainers, wines, spirits, craft beers and cuisine over three nights, raises funds for UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hotel Administration.

Bubble-Licious is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. April 16 at The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event uncorks a variety of champagnes and sparkling wines under the stars at the Doge’s Palace Plaza. Expect small plates from resort restaurants. Tickets are $125 in advance and $150 at the door.

Sake Fever/Bar-B-Q is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. April 17 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. At Sake Fever, East meets West at the pool area. Sample a variety of sakes, Japanese spirits and cocktails, plus cuisine from some of the city’s top restaurants. Franks & Deans, a rock ‘n’ roll Rat Pack tribute band, is slated to perform. Tickets are $100 in advance and $125 at the door.

The Grand Tasting is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. April 18 at Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The Grand Tasting provides guests with a collection of beverages and entertainment, including a scheduled performance by Frankie Moreno. Chef Steve Martorano will be honored for his culinary accomplishments and bold Italian-American restaurant style, as the weekend’s main event will indulge guests with cuisine by UNLV’s culinary students and various Las Vegas restaurants. Tickets are $125 in advance and $150 at the door.

Over the past 40 years, UNLVino has raised several million dollars for scholarships and other academic developmental needs of UNLV students. It also provides a hands-on experience for those at the college: The students plan and execute all aspects of the event’s coordination and promotion. Donald Snyder, presidential adviser for strategic initiatives, who will be honored with the Dom Perignon Award of Excellence at Sake Fever, called it a semester-long experience in the real world.

“I spent a lot of time with employers who hired our students, and the thing that I heard consistently from them was UNLV’s hotel college does a better job of preparing students for the real world than any other university that they’ve worked with,” Snyder said. “They can actually have students go right to work when they begin their careers rather than being put into a training program.”

Stowe Shoemaker, dean of the William F. Harrah College, spoke to the intensity and commitment the event demands of the students.

“It’s seeing the process from start to finish,” said Shoemaker, “the public relations side to the marketing side to the (execution) of the food and working with the vendors. It’s an incredible learning experience.”

One class is dedicated to putting on the event, covering all aspects. Other classes help out and contribute. Shoemaker attends every year.

“I love seeing the students,” he said. “They’re tired. They’re exhausted. It’s 2 in the morning, and they’re cleaning up. But that’s our industry. Yet you see the smiles, too. I always stay late with the students because I want them to know that, as their dean, I’m supporting what they’re doing. … (UNLVino) embraces everything we think about hospitality — art, science and the business of hospitality. And there’s so much science, as far as when do we start getting the food ready, how do we worry about the food temperature and food sanitation and all that. How do we know how many glasses to have on hand? All this is put together in this one event, and the students get to see what their industry is going to look like … nowhere else can you get that experience. I think that is why the event is so critical. It’s not just about serving wine.”

For more information, visit unlvino.com. For tickets, visit unlvtickets.com.

