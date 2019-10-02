UNLV’s Boyd law school fellowship honors state’s first black justice

The new prelaw fellowship program will target high school and college students from underrepresented backgrounds, though it is open to all Nevada students.

The Justice Michael L. Douglas PreLaw Fellowship Program is named for the first African-American justice on the Supreme Court of Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law announced Wednesday a new prelaw fellowship program for high school and college students from underrepresented backgrounds.

The Justice Michael L. Douglas PreLaw Fellowship Program is named for the first African-American justice on the Supreme Court of Nevada.

It offers undergraduate students at UNLV a sampling of law school classes, as well as networking opportunities with legal professionals and current law school students. The fellowship will also include classes on how to save money for law school and prepare for the LSAT. High school students also will get to participate in law school classes.

The program specifically encourages students from underrepresented communities to apply, though it is open to all Nevada students.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Nevada for nearly 40 years,” said Douglas. “I look forward to working with the law school to help create a pathway for first-generation and underrepresented students to careers in the law.”

Applications now are being accepted on the law school’s website for the first cohort of 15-20 students. The program for high school students begins later this fall, while undergraduate students will start next summer.

