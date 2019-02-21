UNLV’s School of Medicine will start search for new dean

Barbara Atkinson, dean of the UNLV School of Medicine, announced Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, that she intends to transition from her leadership role at the school. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, left, and Barbara Atkinson, the founding dean of the UNLV School of Medicine, mingle before Meet the New Face of Health Care in Southern Nevada town hall meeting at Las Vegas City Hall Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV’s School of Medicine will begin a national search this summer for a new dean after founding dean Barbara Atkinson announced Thursday that she intends to transition from her leadership role at the school.

Atkinson has led the UNLV School of Medicine since its inception, serving as both planning and founding dean over the past five years, according to a university news release. UNLV will begin a national search for a new dean in July, and Atkinson will continue to lead the school until the new dean is in place.

“As our Founding Dean, Barbara’s vision and experience have been tremendous assets to UNLV,” university President Marta Meana said in a statement. “She has created a school that continues to attract outstanding students, faculty, residents, and fellows. Her passion for academic medicine and the highest level of patient care have set the UNLV School of Medicine on the path for great success.”

Atkinson has more than 40 years of experience as a physician, researcher, educator and medical school administrator. She is the only woman to lead three U.S. medical schools in her career.

