UNR police investigate swastika painted at new casino dorm

The swastika was discovered in a 17th-floor stairwell of the school’s new dorm at the Circus Circus casino, but it could have been there before students arrived.

In this photo taken Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, a student moves in to a Circus Circus casino-hotel tower that has been renamed Wolf Pack Tower in downtown Reno, Nev. It will house about 1,300 University of Nevada, Reno students for the coming school year after a July gas explosion shut down the two largest dorms on the main campus a half-mile away. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

This photo taken Aug. 19, 2019 shows the famous clown at the Circus Circus casinos famous clown in front one of its downtown Reno, Nev., casino hotel where about 1,300 University of Nevada students are living this year after a gas explosion in July shut down two major dorms. The non-gambling, non-smoking building leased to the university for $21.7 million has been converted into Wolf Pack Hall exclusively for students through the 2019-2020 school year. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

University of Nevada, Reno, police are investigating an act of vandalism in which a swastika was painted in the stairwell of the school’s new dorm at the Circus Circus casino.

The swastika was discovered on the 17th floor of Wolf Pack Hall, the converted Sky Tower at Circus Circus Reno, on Aug. 23, shortly after students moved in. However, university police are not sure if the swastika was there prior to the tower becoming student housing, according to university spokesperson Nicole Shearer, as the stairwell was little-used by university staff during the move-in process.

The investigation is ongoing, though university police have since said there is no video footage of the area in which the swastika was found, Shearer said.

On Aug. 24, Toby Toland, the university’s assistant director for residential life, sent a statement to students and families encouraging them to come forward if they or their loved ones experience acts of discrimination.

“One of our best ways to combat incidents of hate and bigotry is through education,” Toland’s statement said. “Additionally, we will continue to make every effort to monitor and confront statements and acts of discrimination.”

