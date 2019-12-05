UNR rebrands free tuition program for low-income Nevada residents

Previously known as Pack Advantage, the Nevada Guarantee covers tuition, fees and books, as well as academic support to help students graduate in four years.

UNR campus (Facebook)

University of Nevada, Reno, officials announced Thursday a rebranding of its free tuition program targeted toward low-income Nevada students.

Previously known as Pack Advantage, the Nevada Guarantee includes the complete cost of tuition, fees and books, as well as academic support to help students graduate in four years. The university estimates that one-third of all Nevada high school students are eligible for the program.

The goal is to offer a “counter-narrative” to reports of students graduating with record student debt across the country. Half of all UNR graduates leave school with no debt, a statement from the university said.

Interested students should submit their FAFSA applications each year.

