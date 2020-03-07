UNR suspends travel for staff, students to coronavirus hot spots

The University of Nevada, Reno, has suspended overseas travel by faculty, staff, students, guest speakers or visiting scholars to countries with severe coronavirus outbreaks.

The University of Nevada, Reno, has suspended overseas travel by faculty, staff, students, guest speakers or visiting scholars to countries where coronavirus outbreaks have been widespread and is urging caution to those planning travel there on their own.

In a notice distributed campuswide Thursday, President Marc Johnson and Cheryl Hug-English, medical director of the Student Health Center, cautioned those traveling abroad for the school’s upcoming spring break to monitor and follow the latest travel guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The university is on break from March 14 to March 22.

“These individuals should weigh the risks and benefits of any international travel, stay actively alert and monitor changes and developments that may affect plans,” a notice in a school newsletter read Friday. Those traveling to or through China, Iran, Italy, South Korea or Japan will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days before they can return to campus, work or classes, it continued.

In addition, faculty and staff “will be required to use sick leave or annual leave and follow university policy on finding substitutes for classes. Students will not be given special arrangements for homework, attendance or tests.”

