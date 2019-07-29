111°F
UNR to hold informational talks in Las Vegas on damaged dorms

July 29, 2019 - 12:53 pm
 

University of Nevada, Reno, will host a pair of town hall meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday to address the concerns of students and families affected by the July 5 explosion that badly damaged two residential halls.

School administrators will be available to answer questions about the university’s efforts to secure 1,300 beds for students who were slated to live in Nye or Argenta halls, both of which remain closed after the blast.

One proposal would move those students to a non-gaming tower at Circus Circus Reno under an agreement with Eldorado Resorts. The casino would temporarily rename the space Wolf Pack Tower.

The university also intends to open a temporary dining area, as the school’s main dining hall also was damaged in the explosion.

The meetings will be held at UNR’s Las Vegas Office for Prospective Students located at 9075 W. Diablo Drive, Suite 200. The sessions will begin at noon and 6 p.m.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at (702) 383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com or follow her on Twitter @aleksappleton.

