Utah college offering 2 new nursing programs in Las Vegas

Nightingale College, a Utah-based school, is offering two nursing degrees in Las Vegas.

The school, which said in a Monday news release it has guaranteed positions for “all qualified applicants,” will begin classes May 6 for a 32-month, pre-licensure nursing program and a yearlong online, post-licensure program designed for those already working as registered nurses. Both will lead to bachelor’s degrees.

Enrollment deadline is April 4. The school is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Schools, according to its website.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.