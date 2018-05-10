Video shows Las Vegas middle school staffer knocking student down

Clark County School District police are investigating the incident, which apparently occurred on Friday at Escobedo Middle School.

Escobedo Middle School in Las Vegas (Google maps)

Clark County School District police are investigating an incident in which a staff member at a Las Vegas middle school appeared to knock down a student while breaking up a fight.

Police took the report about the incident at Escobedo Middle School on Saturday, the day after it is believed to have occurred, said school police Captain Ken Young.

A video posted on social media showed about 12 seconds of the incident, including a male staff member in a white shirt intervening in the fight between what appears to be three female students throwing one to the ground.

Young said the investigation is ongoing, and didn’t provide any additional details. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the staff member involved is continuing to work at the school while the investigation is ongoing.

The middle school is located in the northwest valley, on Echelon Point Drive. Clark County middle schools do not have full-time police officers on campus.

