Wednesday is last day to apply for Nevada Promise Scholarship

Students walk past the Leslie and Joan Dunn Advance Technology Center at the College of Southern Nevada in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The deadline is looming for Nevada high school seniors to apply for a community college scholarship.

Students who want an exemption from mandatory tuition and fees at Nevada’s community colleges need to finish their Nevada Promise Scholarship application by Wednesday.

“The Nevada Promise Scholarship is one of the very best tools we have for giving our state’s students access to a college education,” Federico Zaragoza, president of the College of Southern Nevada, said in a statement. “As CSN focuses on its student success mission, we couldn’t be more pleased that this game-changing scholarship is bringing so many new students to college.”

The scholarship, now in its second year, will pay all mandatory tuition and fees for up to three years at any Nevada community college. Accepted students are assigned a mentor who can help them through college and are required to perform community service.

This year’s high school seniors and students who received the scholarship last year are eligible to apply.

To be eligible, students must:

— apply on or before Oct. 31.

— enroll in at least 12 credits per semester.

— have received a high school diploma or equivalent.

— begin classes in the fall of 2019.

— complete a federal financial aid application and its verification.

— complete at least 20 hours of community service.

— work with a mentor during the program.

— complete two trainings, which are available online.

— not be in default on any federal student loan or owe a refund to any federal student aid program.

— not have earned a prior college degree.

Visit visit www.csn.edu/promise for a complete list of requirements and to apply.

