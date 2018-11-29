Western High School in Las Vegas placed on brief lockdown

A Las Vegas high school with a recent history of racially motivated fights was again placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

Western High School was placed on lockdown about 12:30 p.m., but it has since been lifted, according to a Clark County School District spokesman. It was not immediately clear how long the lockdown lasted.

Further details surrounding what led to the lockdown were not available, as calls to school district police for comment were not immediately returned.

Last month, about 45 to 50 people were pepper-sprayed and four students were arrested when school police used pepper spray to break up a large racially motivated brawl at the central Las Vegas Valley high school, located at 4601 W. Bonanza Road.

The initial fight on Oct. 11 involving about 12 students broke out about 11:45 a.m. during the second lunch block, school police acting Capt. Roberto Morales said at the time.

Four students were sent to juvenile hall for their role in the fight, which started in the cafeteria before spilling outside the lunchroom.

At the time, Morales also said there had been fights at the school daily in the week leading up to the brawl as a result of “cross-cultural issues” or “racial differences” at the school.

