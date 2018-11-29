Western High School in Las Vegas placed on lockdown after fight

A Las Vegas high school with a recent history of racially motivated fights was again placed on lockdown Thursday after a similar fight broke out.

Western High School in Las Vegas (Google Street View)

Clark County School District Police Department acting Capt. Roberto Morales said a fight started in the quad area of Western High School about 11:40 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown, which was lifted about 1 p.m., he said.

“We do believe there was a racial overtone to it,” he said Thursday afternoon.

It was unknown Thursday if anyone besides students were involved in the fight, but two students were detained. Morales said police will likely make more arrests.

Pepper spray was used during the fight, and police treated six people affected by the spray, he said. No other injuries were reported. During the fight, someone threw a fireracker at an officer, Morales said.

Last month, about 45 to 50 people were pepper-sprayed and four students were arrested when school police broke up a racially motivated brawl at the central Las Vegas Valley high school, 4601 W. Bonanza Road.

The initial fight on Oct. 11 involving about 12 students broke out about 11:45 a.m. during the second lunch block, Morales said at the time.

Four students were sent to juvenile hall for their role in the fight, which started in the cafeteria before spilling outside the lunchroom.

At the time, Morales also said there had been fights at the school daily in the week leading up to the brawl as a result of “cross-cultural issues” or “racial differences” at the school.

