Woman arrested after pulling gun to break up fight at Las Vegas school

An after-school altercation between students at Chaparral High School led to the arrest of a family member who pulled a gun, police said.

The students were fighting around 2:15 p.m. on a street adjacent to the Las Vegas school when family members of one of the students arrived on scene, said Lt. Darnell Couthen of the Clark County School District police.

“As a result of the altercation that family member, who we have in custody, drew a firearm,” Couthen said.

Police did not provide the woman’s name but said she was arrested with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and booked in the Clark County Detention Center.

