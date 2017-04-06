Zone change clears way for North Las Vegas school expansion

Lois Craig Elementary School got a zone change to expand its campus in North Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

Lois Craig Elementary School moved one step closer to expanding the campus with a new 11,550-square-foot building.

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a zone change for nearly 9 acres of residential property to a semi-public area, which will allow the project to move ahead.

Plans call for building a two-story building with 14 classrooms, restrooms and storage for the school at Gowan Road and Berg Street. Construction is expected to wrap up by the start of the next school year, aimed at relieving overcrowding at the school.

