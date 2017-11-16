Zoning switch will help expand North Las Vegas school’s campus

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday voted 4-0 to approve a zone change for 8 acres of residential property to a semipublic area, which will allow construction to start on a new 27,658-square-foot building for Squires Elementary School in March.

Squires Elementary School (Google)

Squires Elementary School moved a step closer to expanding the campus with a new 27,658-square-foot building.

Plans call for building a two-story building with 18 classrooms, 28 parking spaces and a new kindergarten playground for the school at Tonopah Avenue and McDaniel Street near the city’s downtown.

The new building is expected to be completed in July , replacing portable classrooms that were added about 15 years ago, a city report said.

