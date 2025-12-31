Alan Halaly’s best of 2025: Nevada’s desert ecosystems at a crossroads

Take a look back at the Review-Journal’s best water and environment stories of this year.

‘Force the table to come to you’: Nevada ranching town worried about lithium mine

Don’t toss your Christmas tree, Las Vegas. UNLV wants to turn it into mulch

Laura McSwain, the president of the Water Fairness Coalition, outside her home within the Medical District neighborhood on Feb. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Trucks passing through Beatty are reflected in a manmade pond on land owned by developer Ed Ringle, which is also home to several natural springs, on Sept. 17, 2025. Portions of the Amargosa River dried up following Ringle’s project, which the river runs through. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bighorn sheep are airlifted after being captured by the Nevada Department of Wildlife staff at Valley of Fire State Park on June 11, 2025. The wildlife department regularly uses helicopters to locate and fill massive water guzzlers within the state park to prevent bighorn sheep herds from dying off. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sentinel Rock is a sacred site for the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe which sits above the new Thacker Pass Mine construction site on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Orovada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In the nation’s driest state with vast swaths of public land, the importance of natural resources to animals, plants and people cannot be overstated.

This year, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has closely followed the environmental stories that matter most to Clark County and the Silver State. The news organization has done everything from tracking the latest on Colorado River negotiations and water conservation to producing accountability coverage of the state’s mining industry.

Here are five highlights of the Review-Journal’s water and environment coverage from 2025:

Taking the temperature of the Thacker Pass lithium mine

Americans now own a stake in what will become the nation’s largest lithium mine — and in the controversial company building it. In a six-part series on the Thacker Pass mine, the Review-Journal documented past, present and future discussions about the mining industry in Humboldt County, near the Nevada-Oregon border.

The stories documented legacy pollution of mercury mining in the small town of McDermitt, issues with the consultation of tribal nations and ranchers, the volatile economy of lithium in the Trump era and much more.

When the Amargosa River dried up near Beatty

This summer, environmentalists and town residents sounded alarm bells when a prominent landowner built a pond that temporarily dried up flows of the Amargosa River near the desert outpost of Beatty, about two hours northwest of Las Vegas.

That was in the middle of tadpole season for the once-endangered Amargosa toad. With differing views for growth, small-town politics and an alleged human trafficking charge levied in Costa Rica, the messy details of this story are worth a read.

Bonus points if you stick around for another story about the town’s booming burro population that’s worrying officials.

Finding solutions to extreme heat in a concrete desert

One of the most pressing issues facing urban Las Vegas is felt every day of summer: extreme heat.

This summer offered less extreme temperatures than record-setting 2024, though climate scientists don’t have great news to share about the future. Hundreds continue to die often-preventable deaths every year in the heat.

One story told the tale of the three-person research team at the Desert Research Institute’s Nevada Heat Lab. These are the folks getting the Silver State up to speed on implementing mitigation strategies to save lives.

Nevada’s state animal faces new challenges

It may not be the happiest story, but the Review-Journal tagged along this year with the Nevada Department of Wildlife as officials removed bighorn sheep from Valley of Fire State Park because of overcrowding and drought.

Using blindfolds, sedation and helicopters, they lifted dozens of sheep and placed them in a trailer for transport to a sanctuary in Utah and other mountain ranges in Northern Nevada. In Southern Nevada, these popular animals are a sight to see in Boulder City’s Hemenway Park as they pose for pictures and roughhouse.

An alternative perspective on water conservation

The Southern Nevada Water Authority often has the first, second and last say on the dire situation along the Colorado River, at least locally.

Not everyone feels seen by the agency’s heavy-handed and often-punitive approach. This profile of a neighborhood group called the Water Fairness Coalition explored the nuance behind how conservation is implemented, revealing that many of the group’s criticisms align with those of the region’s former top water boss.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.