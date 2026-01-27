60°F
Environment

Catch Death Valley’s fading Lake Manly before it’s gone — PHOTOS

Visitors walk in the waters of Lake Manly, is a pluvial lake which forms occasionally in Badwater Basin on Friday Jan. 23, 2026, in Death Valley National Park. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
January 27, 2026 - 1:09 pm
January 27, 2026 - 1:09 pm
 
Updated January 27, 2026 - 1:24 pm

The formation of a lake in North America’s driest, hottest and lowest-elevation place is a rare sight.

Before 2024, Death Valley National Park visitors hadn’t seen it since 2005. It re-emerged in early December for the second year in a row and continues to linger.

Lake Manly, named after American pioneer William L. Manly, was a hot spot for visitors on Friday, as they ventured out a few hundred feet to see what’s left of it.

The most popular entry point has been at Badwater Basin. At 282 feet below sea level, it’s the end point of the Amargosa River that straddles the Nevada-California border, which has its headwaters outside of Beatty.

According to rangers, the park experienced 1.76 inches of rain in November — the most seen in that month since 1923. Between September and November, the park saw 2.41 inches of rain, breaking the record for that specific period.

It’s unclear how much longer the lake may stick around.

‘Goodbye, Death Valley’

Manly, the explorer, is largely credited with giving the national park its name.

After leaving Vermont in search of gold in California, Manly ended up in Death Valley in 1849 after choosing to try an ill-fated shortcut.

He and another member of his party, John Haney Rogers, walked a grueling 250 miles to a ranch outside of present-day Los Angeles in search of supplies.

The pair returned to their camp and rescued the survivors, and Manly reportedly remarked on his way out: “Goodbye, Death Valley.” Manly anthologized his journeys in an autobiography, “Death Valley in ’49.”

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

MORE STORIES