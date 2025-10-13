Coroner reveals heat death toll as it climbs in Las Vegas Valley

Here’s how many people have died in Southern Nevada from heat illness this year.

This year’s heat-related death toll rose to 260 on Monday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

That number is up from 191, reported on Sept. 22, the last day of summer. It’s generally been a milder year compared with 2024, when 527 people died in the hottest summer on record since the 1930s.

About this time last year, heat-related deaths swelled to 402, reflecting the trend that more extreme temperatures for longer periods can bring about more deaths. Those year-to-year comparisons can be tricky, however, as no set schedule to report heat deaths exists, and circumstances such as staffing can affect investigation timelines.

It can take 90 days to determine the cause of nearly all deaths and for officials to release information, so the toll is likely to climb through the end of the year.

To prevent deaths like these, a team of three researchers at the Desert Research Institute’s Nevada Heat Lab are working to fill gaps in local officials’ planning. Some changes are already underway — such as mass tree planting and improvements to cooling centers — with all major Nevada cities now required to update master plans to address extreme heat by next summer.

Older victims, linked to drug use

Of the cases included in the updated list, officials released information on 228 while investigators work to notify the remaining families.

Those of older age tend to lose their ability to regulate their body temperatures in extreme scenarios. The median age of the victims in the list is 60.

Homelessness can increase prolonged exposure to heat, though the coroner does not separate victims by housing status.

Younger deaths are often linked to drug use, as well. All but two of the 32 victims under the age of 40 had been recently or were presently using drugs at the time of their deaths.

