Judge narrows order halting enforcement of Southern Nevada’s ‘useless grass’ ban

A more permanent order could come as early as Friday, if attorneys agree on terms.

Nicholas Santoro, right, representing the SNWA, right, addresses the court as his partner, Oliver Pancheri, second right seating, attorneys Kevin Ross, left, and Sam Castor, second left, both representing the plaintiffs, look on during a hearing on the “useless grass” lawsuit between 4 homeowners and the Southern Nevada Water Authority, at Phoenix Building Courtroom on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. Residents are challenging the SNWA’s enforcement of Assembly Bill 356, which mandates the removal of "non-functional turf" by the end of 2026. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Clark County judge has narrowed a restraining order that temporarily barred the Southern Nevada Water Authority from enforcing its ban on “useless grass” in residential communities.

For now, rather than extending to valleywide enforcement, the order only applies to the communities of the three plaintiffs: Stallion Mountain in East Las Vegas, Canyon Fairways in Summerlin and Estates at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. That narrowed order could last up to 14 days.

Behind closed doors, attorneys will try to hammer out a more permanent restraining order that is likely to restrict the ban’s enforcement only within the property lines of the three plaintiffs. If they cannot agree on one by Friday, each party will submit competing orders for the judge’s consideration by next Wednesday.

At a three-hour hearing Wednesday, District Judge Anna Albertson questioned whether her court had the ability to rule on areas that belong to people not signed on as plaintiffs, such as common areas owned by neighborhood associations.

“I am hesitant to go as far as say the common areas,” Albertson said. “I’m potentially imposing this on other people in this community that might not have any desire to be a part of this.”

Trial by committee

The lawsuit stems from the passage of a 2021 law, which will make it illegal at the beginning of next year to use Colorado River water to irrigate grass that a committee has deemed “nonfunctional” or “useless.”

Since the so-called Nonfunctional Turf Removal Advisory Committee came up with those definitions, a complaint from the plaintiffs, with input from Las Vegas arborist Norm Schilling, alleges that turf removal has killed 100,000 trees as a result of losing grass cover for their roots.

Attorneys representing the water authority cast doubt on that number during oral arguments Wednesday, saying the declaration lacked an explanation of how Schilling came to that conclusion.

The water authority submitted a declaration from Henderson landscape architect Michael Duran that challenged the facts laid out in Schilling’s written opinion, as well.

In some cases, the nonfunctional grass definition extends to areas that belong to individual homeowners on paper, but are managed by homeowners associations that are tasked with initiating turf conversions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.