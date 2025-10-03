Live on an urban heat island? Clark County has a tree for you

Clark County will give away 2,300 trees for Arbor Day. Here’s how to snag one.

A pedestrian walks along an unshaded part of the sidewalk as palm trees line the median of the road on July 23, 2025, along Fremont Street, just west of Eastern Avenue, in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Targeted tree planting as an extreme heat solution continues in the Las Vegas Valley with another opportunity to snag a tree on the local government’s dime.

To celebrate Arbor Day on Monday, Clark County is giving out 2,300 trees to residents — but only if they live in a ZIP code considered to suffer the most from the urban heat island effect. Those neighborhoods, where refuge from the sun is lacking and pavement amplifies extreme heat, can experience temperatures that are up to 9 degrees hotter than parts of the valley with better tree cover and more green spaces, according to a 2024 study.

In an urban region where it’s common to hear jokes that orange construction cones are the state flower, these efforts remain paramount for extremely hot desert summers.

Last year, which brought the hottest summer on record, 527 people died as a result of heat illness. At least 191 have died this year in the heat so far, even though temperatures have been milder.

“More than just curb appeal, trees also reduce air temperature over time, provide shade to cool down streets and help reduce energy costs for homeowners,” Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said in a statement.

The ZIP codes included in this round of tree planting include 89014, 89121, 89119, 89104, 89110, 89103, 89169, 89106, 89102, 89030, 89101 and 89142, according to a news release. These include neighborhoods such as East Las Vegas, downtown, the Arts District, the Historic Westside and the area surrounding UNLV.

To obtain a tree as a resident of one of these ZIP codes, go to arborday.org/ClarkCountyDES. The giveaway begins at 8 a.m. Monday and will continue as long as supplies last. A 2024 giveaway with more trees available sold out in only three days.

This initiative, part of Clark County’s All-In sustainability plan, has doled out 4,500 trees with a goal of planting an additional 4,500 through spring 2026. Valley-wide tree planting continues, with commitments from the city of Las Vegas, UNLV’s Las Vegas Urban Forest Center and the nonprofit Impact NV to plant thousands of trees.

