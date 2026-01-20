MGM to power its Strip resort-casinos with solar in the daytime

A solar farm near Mesquite has more than doubled its solar generation capacity with a 25-year deal.

The Nevada sun can now fully power MGM Resorts properties — even at most peak daytime hours.

Solar energy is a focal point of the casino giant’s steps toward powering all of its U.S. properties with renewable electricity by 2030. The company’s capacity greatly increased after a power-purchase agreement with the Escape Solar and Storage Project in Lincoln County, about 85 miles northeast of Las Vegas near Mesquite.

“The new Escape Solar and Storage Project reflects our focus on scalable, impactful clean-energy solutions,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM’s CEO and president, in a statement. “It also demonstrates that our industry can operate more sustainably while delivering long-term cost stability, strengthening our business and supporting a more resilient energy future.”

MGM now has access to 115 megawatts of solar energy and 400 megawatt-hours of battery storage, nearly doubling solar energy generation when combined with the 100-megawatt Mega Solar Array, which is about 30 miles north of Las Vegas.

Some hours of the day — which change based on the season and temperatures — may present demands that would require other sources of energy, according to the company.

The new solar farm began doling out power to MGM in December, according to a news release. The company had signed a 25-year deal to benefit from Escape Solar in September 2024.

Aside from the Mega Solar Array and the new Escape Solar Array, the company highlighted its 26,000 solar panels on top of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and a 100-kilowatt solar array that helps power T-Mobile Arena.

