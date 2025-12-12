Nevada water czar no longer in role

The state engineer makes critical decisions about when and how much water can be pumped.

Adam Sullivan, Nevada’s state engineer and water chief, is no longer serving in the position after more than four years in the role.

In his place, the acting administrator of the Nevada Division of Water Resources is now Chris Thorson, who was previously deputy administrator, spokesperson Jenny Jackson said on Friday.

“DCNR is very appreciative of Adam’s service and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” Jackson said in a statement. “The Department is now focused on strengthening Nevada’s water management and ensuring a smooth leadership transition.”

As the head water regulator for the driest state in the nation, Sullivan was tasked with managing the state’s 256 hydrographic basins, making tough decisions about how much and when water could be used. The state engineer is a trusted voice for the Nevada Legislature, weighing in on proposed bills that could change water law.

Then-Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Sullivan to the post in July 2021.

Sullivan is perhaps best known in the water world for the outcome of Sullivan v. Lincoln County Water District, a landmark water law case that went before the Nevada Supreme Court.

The court agreed last year that the state engineer correctly asserted his authority in limiting water for a development outside of Las Vegas — creating strong precedent for him to manage groundwater and surface water conjunctively as well as recognize the inherent connection between different basins in his decisions.

Another decision Sullivan made that garnered some headlines was when he sent a cease-and-desist letter this year to the Thacker Pass lithium mine near the Oregon border based on an ongoing legal battle between the company and a rancher over water.

A water dispute between two lithium mining companies in Esmeralda County also made it to the Supreme Court this year, where the Nevada attorney general’s office argued that Sullivan had acted appropriately in granting time extensions.

