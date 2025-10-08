Officials announce possible bird flu outbreak in Nevada

The wildlife department has tips for hunters who may be worried about infection.

State wildlife officials confirmed a potential outbreak of a highly contagious bird flu in two popular Nevada hunting areas on Tuesday.

Of the 10 ducks that tested positive for bird flu within the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge and Key Pittman Wildlife Management Area, seven have a highly pathogenic variety, meaning it is contagious and likely to cause severe illness or death. Those two areas are in central Nevada, about 80 to 100 miles north of Las Vegas.

The results are pending confirmation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, officials said.

State regulators first found evidence of the disease in Nevada’s wild bird populations in July 2022, and the strain poses a low risk of human infection, the Nevada Department of Wildlife said.

“With waterfowl hunting season underway in some areas and opening day approaching in the Southern Zone, we encourage hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts to take proper precautions to keep themselves and their pets safe,” state wildlife department veterinarian Nate LaHue said in a statement.

Hunters can keep themselves safe by making sure they don’t bring home sick waterfowl, wearing protective equipment when cleaning game, discarding intestines, cooking game to at least 165 degrees and keeping dogs away from raw meat.

